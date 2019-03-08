The Eleven To Two Show

33% Of Young Women In Ireland Have Experienced Sexual Harassment Within The Last Year.

A third of young Irish women say they've been the victim of sexual harassment in the past year.

New Red C research shows the figure among 18 to 34 year olds is the worst in Europe.

The study also shows more than half of Irish people think the gender equality balance in society favours men.

 

