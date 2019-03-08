The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Zappone Says It Would Have Been Wrong For Her To Tell Parents Not To Seek Scouting Ireland Assurances.

: 03/08/2019 - 12:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Children's Minister says it would have been wrong for her to not tell parents to seek assurances before sending their children on over-night trips with Scouting Ireland.

Tusla last month wrote to the organisation outlining a number of serious concerns regarding child safety.

Katherine Zappone urged Scouting Ireland to act on the recommendations of the Child and Family Agency.

However she received some criticism from parents who were not happy with their children's trips being cancelled at short notice.

Minister Zappone says parents needed all the information in order to make a choice.

