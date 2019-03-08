Listen: Traveller Families Facing Eviction Today.

A group of Travellers, including 28 children, are facing eviction from a site in Dublin this afternoon.

South Dublin County Council is threatening legal proceedings to evict the five families, who are related, if they don't leave the Balgaddy Road in Clondalkin by 4 O'Clock.

It previously tried to move them in January, saying it has no ‘duty of care’ to them as they aren't from the council area.

Over 70 housing units and a community centre are planned for the old school site.

Bernadette McDonagh lives there with her family.

She says says they've nowhere else to go: