Sharp Drop In No. Of Dogs Euthanised In Kildare In A Two Year Period.

Kildare appears to have among the lowest rates of dog euthanisation in the country.

49 dogs were euthanized in the county's pound between 2015 and 2017.

Data for 2018 is not yet available.

There was a sharp drop from 23 in 2016 to 11 in 2017.

Nationally, 4,600 dogs were euthanised in that period.