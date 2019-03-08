Listen Live Logo

Irish Rail Reports Delays To Trains Because Of Incident In Kildare.

: 03/08/2019 - 17:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are delays to trains to a from Hueston Station this evening, because of an issue in Kildare.

Iarnród Eireann says a collision "adjacent to line has caused electricity power lines to fall onto track south of Kildare".

It says crews are attending the scene, and updates are awaited

 

