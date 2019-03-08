Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Two Inquiries Underway In To Manchester City's Finances.

: 03/08/2019 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
manchester_city_logo.png

The Premier League have opened their own investigation into Manchester City's alleged breaches of financial fair play. 

The news comes 24-hours after UEFA opened their own investigation into similar claims. 

German magazine Der Spiegel published a series of leaked emails implying severe financial improprieties from the Premier League champions. 

City strongly deny any wrongdoing, and say they welcome the UEFA probe as a means to publicly clear their name. 

Among the leaks, it's claimed City made an illegal payment to Jadon Sancho's agent when the now Borussia Dortmund forward was just 14.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!