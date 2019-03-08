Two Inquiries Underway In To Manchester City's Finances.

The Premier League have opened their own investigation into Manchester City's alleged breaches of financial fair play.

The news comes 24-hours after UEFA opened their own investigation into similar claims.

German magazine Der Spiegel published a series of leaked emails implying severe financial improprieties from the Premier League champions.

City strongly deny any wrongdoing, and say they welcome the UEFA probe as a means to publicly clear their name.

Among the leaks, it's claimed City made an illegal payment to Jadon Sancho's agent when the now Borussia Dortmund forward was just 14.