Police in the North have described the deaths of 3 people in Newry Co. Down as an unspeakable tragedy.

The bodies of 37 year old Giselle Marimon-Herrera from Colombia, and her 15 year old daughter Allison were discovered at an apartment yesterday.

Officers have yet to identify a man in his 30s also found dead in an apparent double murder - suicide.

Officers were alerted by a concerned family member.