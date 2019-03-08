Listen Live Logo

Up-Date: No Services Running To Or From Heuston Because Of Kildare Incident.

: 03/08/2019 - 18:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are no services out of Heuston station in Dublin this evening due to fallen power lines south of Kildare.

An ESB crew is on its way to the scene but Irish Rail is warning that trains will not depart until the track is clear.

Delays are likely to Grand Canal Dock and to Newbridge/Hazelhatch.
 

