The number of Gardai in the Kildare Division has risen to 422 members.

That marks an increase of 110 Gardai stationed here over the last 5 years.

At that time, Kildare had one of the lowest Garda to population ratios in the state, with one garda for every c.700 people living here.

There is now one garda for every 526 residents - or, two gardai for every 1,000 people living in Kildare.

File image: RollingNews