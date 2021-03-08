Listen: Mental Health Commission Says Naas General's Lakeview Unit Not Fit For Purpose.

Naas General's Lakeview Unit is not fit for purpose.

That's according to the Mental Health Commission Report.

It found the psychiatric unit's capacity of 29 beds is not sufficient for the 240,000 people living in its catchment area.

The building opened in 1988, and numerous up-grade and extension plans have been created since then.

In 2017, €5.5 million was allocated to improve facilities and increase capacity.

In 2019, however, those plans were delayed

Caragh's John Farrelly is CEO of the commission and, speaking to Kildare Today, outlines how he feels the unit should be resourced.

John joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of programme.

