The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Maynooth University Announces Prof. Eeva Leinonen As Its Next President.

: 08/03/2021 - 11:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
professor_eeva_leinonen_-_2.jpg

Maynooth University has named its next President.

International researcher and current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eeva Leinonen, will take up office on October 1st.

Originally from Finland, Prof. Leinonen has a background in linguistics and psychology.  

She has held the role of Vice Chancellor of Murdoch University, Perth, Australia, having previously been Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) at the University of Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.  

Prior to moving to Australia in 2012, she was Vice Principal (Education) at King’s College London.

Professor Leinonen will succeed Professor Philip Nolan who has led the University for the past 10 years.

 In accepting her appointment, Professor Leinonen said that she was honoured to have the opportunity to lead this fine university in the next stage of its development.

“High quality innovative education, world class research that has positive societal impact and transformational educational opportunities for all who can benefit irrespective of background are hallmarks of Maynooth University and resonate closely with my approach to university education.”

 

File image: Prof. Eeva Leinonen/Maynooth University.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!