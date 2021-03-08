Maynooth University Announces Prof. Eeva Leinonen As Its Next President.

Maynooth University has named its next President.

International researcher and current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eeva Leinonen, will take up office on October 1st.

Originally from Finland, Prof. Leinonen has a background in linguistics and psychology.

She has held the role of Vice Chancellor of Murdoch University, Perth, Australia, having previously been Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) at the University of Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.

Prior to moving to Australia in 2012, she was Vice Principal (Education) at King’s College London.

Professor Leinonen will succeed Professor Philip Nolan who has led the University for the past 10 years.

In accepting her appointment, Professor Leinonen said that she was honoured to have the opportunity to lead this fine university in the next stage of its development.

“High quality innovative education, world class research that has positive societal impact and transformational educational opportunities for all who can benefit irrespective of background are hallmarks of Maynooth University and resonate closely with my approach to university education.”

File image: Prof. Eeva Leinonen/Maynooth University.