Listen: Cllr. Says €3.5M Worth Of Maynooth Road Projects Should Be Co-Tendered.

A councillor says €3.5 million work of roads projects in Maynooth should be tendered together.

The National Transport Authority has provided €60,000, each for works on the Kilcock and Celbridge roads, €200,000 for Mill Street and €3.2 million for the Royal Canal Greenway.

Fine Gael Cllr., Tim Durkan, raised the matter at the March meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says co-tendering could save time and money.

Cllr. Durkan joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

Stock image: Pixabay