Listen: Locals Say Ballyteague Road Is In Such A Poor Condition That Funeral Cortege Have Been Re-Routed.

: 08/03/2021 - 12:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A local resident says a Ballyteague road is a "mishmash of patches, hollows, humps and other assorted potholes".

Its the 2.5 kilometre route from Ballyteague to Cloncumber and Pluckerstown.

Resident say they have been raising this with Kildare County Council for years, and now, "major" works are needed.

Local man, Andy Cross, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says the road is in such a bad condition that a local woman's funeral cortege had to be re-routed.

Andy Cross joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme, along with Fianna Fáil Cllr., Darragh Fitzpatrick

