Some locals in Stradbally feel 2021 might be a year too early for Electric Picnic to go ahead as normal.

It's currently not known for sure when festivals will be allowed to resume.

In a tweet this morning, Picnic bosses said they were hopeful the vaccination roll out would be completed in sufficient time to allow it to go ahead this year.

Owner of Simpson's Gala in Stradbally, Ann Simpson, says she feels apprehensive about it going ahead:

File image: Electric Picnic logo