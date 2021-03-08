Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

NTMA Withdraws Authority From Davy To Act As Primary Dealer In Irish Govt. Bonds.

: 08/03/2021 - 16:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ntma_logo_2021.jpg

The NTMA's withdrawn stockbroking firm Davy's authority to act as Primary Dealer in Irish Government bonds.

The move takes effect immediately.

In a statement, the board of the National Treasury Management Agency says the decision was based on its assessment of the very serious findings relating to the firm that were made by the Central Bank last week.

It follows engagement with investors in Government debt over recent days.

Over the weekend, three senior executives resigned from Davy after the company was fined €4.1 million by the Central Bank for breaches of market rules.

 

Image: NTMA logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!