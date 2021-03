The government is prepared to take action on insurance companies, if they do not reduce costs as a result of new award guidelines.

That's according to the Minister of State at the Department of Finance after the Judicial Council agreed to revise the guidelines for personal injury awards.

It is hoped that this will pave the way for reduced insurance premiums.

Fianna Fáil's Sean Fleming says he will be meeting with companies to ensure they start bringing down their costs:

