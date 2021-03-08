Listen: All Primary School Students & 5th Years Will Return Next Monday.

All primary school students and 5th years will return to classrooms next Monday as planned.

The Department of Education has written to schools this afternoon to confirm the next phase of re-opening is going ahead.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe has more:

The government was cautiously optimistic the first wave of school re-openings would go well, and today the HSE and Department of Health sanctioned the further re-opening next week.

It means all primary school students will be back in the classroom next Monday - with 5th years in secondary school also back.

Public Health officials have looked at the data over the past week and are satisfied the next wave of re-opening can proceed next Monday.

Figures on the number of cases in school settings are due to be released in the coming days.

There will be a longer gap until the rest of secondary school students return - with health officials set to monitor data over the Easter break before deciding if an April 12th return date can proceed.

