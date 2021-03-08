Listen Live Logo

Listen: McVerry Trust Says It Will Have To Stop Converting Commerical Units, Unless Planning Waiver Is Extended.

: 08/03/2021 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
peter_mcverry_trust_logo.jpg

A charity will have to stop converting vacant shops and offices into homes unless a planning permission waiver is extended past the end of the year.

Rules passed in 2018 allow a business premises to be used as a home if it's been empty for two years or more.

The Peter McVerry Trust,which operates homelessness services in Kildare on behalf of Kildare County Council, ,has a list of 150units, nationwide, waiting to be converted

It will only be able to get to a third of them by the time the scheme is due to end.

Kildare resident, Pat Doyle, is the charity's chief executive.

He is asking for an extra year.

File image: Peter McVerry Trust logo.

