Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 437 New Covid Cases & No Additional Deaths Reported This Evening.

: 08/03/2021 - 18:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

There has been 437 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths.

16 cases are in Co. KIldare.

It's the first time no deaths have been reported in a single day in 3 weeks.

There are 418 people in hospital and 103 in ICU.

Speaking at this evening's NPHET briefing, Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Dr. Cliona Murphy says getting covid could negatively affect a man's fertility;

newstalk1755427.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

As of March 5th, 513,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 363,601 people have received their first dose
  • 149,721 people have received their second dose

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 07Mar2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 07Mar2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 07Mar2021)

Ireland

437

495

167

7952

Longford

11

12

398.8

163

Offaly

18

15

343.8

268

Westmeath

8

10

263.6

234

Dublin

184

226

241.4

3253

Louth

10

14

220.4

284

Meath

17

30

218.4

426

Limerick

31

22

210.4

410

Laois

5

7

168.8

143

Kildare

16

23

168.1

374

Donegal

26

12

157.7

251

Carlow

6

5

154.6

88

Mayo

10

12

154

201

Galway

20

17

152.7

394

Tipperary

14

13

141

225

Monaghan

8

4

125.4

77

Clare

7

6

115.3

137

Roscommon

<5

4

105.4

68

Waterford

5

7

105

122

Cavan

<5

4

97.1

74

Wicklow

11

12

94.1

134

Sligo

11

5

83.9

55

Wexford

<5

8

69.5

104

Leitrim

<5

0

68.7

22

Kerry

6

6

66.3

98

Cork

<5

19

54.3

295

Kilkenny

<5

4

52.4

52

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 71.2
  • 5-day moving average 495

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!