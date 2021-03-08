Listen: 437 New Covid Cases & No Additional Deaths Reported This Evening.

There has been 437 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths.
16 cases are in Co. KIldare.
It's the first time no deaths have been reported in a single day in 3 weeks.
There are 418 people in hospital and 103 in ICU.
Speaking at this evening's NPHET briefing, Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Dr. Cliona Murphy says getting covid could negatively affect a man's fertility;
As of March 5th, 513,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 363,601 people have received their first dose
- 149,721 people have received their second dose
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases**
(to midnight 07Mar2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 07Mar2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 07Mar2021)
|
Ireland
|
437
|
495
|
167
|
7952
|
Longford
|
11
|
12
|
398.8
|
163
|
Offaly
|
18
|
15
|
343.8
|
268
|
Westmeath
|
8
|
10
|
263.6
|
234
|
Dublin
|
184
|
226
|
241.4
|
3253
|
Louth
|
10
|
14
|
220.4
|
284
|
Meath
|
17
|
30
|
218.4
|
426
|
Limerick
|
31
|
22
|
210.4
|
410
|
Laois
|
5
|
7
|
168.8
|
143
|
Kildare
|
16
|
23
|
168.1
|
374
|
Donegal
|
26
|
12
|
157.7
|
251
|
Carlow
|
6
|
5
|
154.6
|
88
|
Mayo
|
10
|
12
|
154
|
201
|
Galway
|
20
|
17
|
152.7
|
394
|
Tipperary
|
14
|
13
|
141
|
225
|
Monaghan
|
8
|
4
|
125.4
|
77
|
Clare
|
7
|
6
|
115.3
|
137
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
4
|
105.4
|
68
|
Waterford
|
5
|
7
|
105
|
122
|
Cavan
|
<5
|
4
|
97.1
|
74
|
Wicklow
|
11
|
12
|
94.1
|
134
|
Sligo
|
11
|
5
|
83.9
|
55
|
Wexford
|
<5
|
8
|
69.5
|
104
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
0
|
68.7
|
22
|
Kerry
|
6
|
6
|
66.3
|
98
|
Cork
|
<5
|
19
|
54.3
|
295
|
Kilkenny
|
<5
|
4
|
52.4
|
52
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 71.2
- 5-day moving average 495