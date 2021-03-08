Listen: 437 New Covid Cases & No Additional Deaths Reported This Evening.

There has been 437 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths.

16 cases are in Co. KIldare.

It's the first time no deaths have been reported in a single day in 3 weeks.

There are 418 people in hospital and 103 in ICU.

Speaking at this evening's NPHET briefing, Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Dr. Cliona Murphy says getting covid could negatively affect a man's fertility;

Stock image: Pixabay

As of March 5th, 513,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

363,601 people have received their first dose

149,721 people have received their second dose

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 07Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 07Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 07Mar2021) Ireland 437 495 167 7952 Longford 11 12 398.8 163 Offaly 18 15 343.8 268 Westmeath 8 10 263.6 234 Dublin 184 226 241.4 3253 Louth 10 14 220.4 284 Meath 17 30 218.4 426 Limerick 31 22 210.4 410 Laois 5 7 168.8 143 Kildare 16 23 168.1 374 Donegal 26 12 157.7 251 Carlow 6 5 154.6 88 Mayo 10 12 154 201 Galway 20 17 152.7 394 Tipperary 14 13 141 225 Monaghan 8 4 125.4 77 Clare 7 6 115.3 137 Roscommon <5 4 105.4 68 Waterford 5 7 105 122 Cavan <5 4 97.1 74 Wicklow 11 12 94.1 134 Sligo 11 5 83.9 55 Wexford <5 8 69.5 104 Leitrim <5 0 68.7 22 Kerry 6 6 66.3 98 Cork <5 19 54.3 295 Kilkenny <5 4 52.4 52

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.