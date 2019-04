A 3,000 year old Bronze Age axe has been recovered in Limerick by Gardai and the National Museum of Ireland.

It's understood it was dug up illegally in Adare by people using metal detectors.

A member of the public spotted the miniature axe on social media and alerted Gardai, who managed to recover the item.

A file's now being prepared for the DPP.

The National Museum says it's a matter of "grave concern" that people are using metal detectors illegally to search for archeological objects.