Listen: Ceann Comhairle "Angered" By Rate Of Refusal Of Planning Permission For Rural Kildare Homes.

A Kildare South TD, and Cean Comhairle of the Dáil, has described the county's rural planning system as "out of control".

56% of all applications to Kildare County Council for one off rural homes between January 1st and March 31st this year were refused.

The refusal rate in Meath was 17%, it was 16% in Carlow.

Refual rates for these kinds of homes in Laois and Offaly were 9% and 7%, respectively.

Fianna Fáil TD, Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail, says he is "angered" by the rates of refusal of planning permission for people in rural Kildare.

