The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Ceann Comhairle "Angered" By Rate Of Refusal Of Planning Permission For Rural Kildare Homes.

: 04/08/2019 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sof.jpg

A Kildare South TD, and Cean Comhairle of the Dáil, has described the county's rural planning system as "out of control".

56% of all applications to Kildare County Council for one off rural homes between January 1st and March 31st this year were refused.

The refusal rate in Meath was 17%, it was 16% in Carlow.

Refual rates for these kinds of homes in Laois and Offaly were 9% and 7%, respectively.

Fianna Fáil TD, Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail, says he is "angered" by the rates of refusal of planning permission for people in rural Kildare.

monsoflunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

Image courtesy Seán O'Fearghail.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!