Listen: Work Begins On €2.5M Addiction Treatment Centre For Women In Athy.

: 04/08/2019 - 12:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cuan_mhuire_logo.jpg

The sod has been turned on a €2.5 million women's treatment centre in Athy.

Cuan Mhuire was, in October, granted planning permission for the demolition of two homes in Cardington.

In their place, the centre will build a 40 bed facility

Founder, Sr. Consillio, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

monsrconsillio.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

