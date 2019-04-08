The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare School Honoured For Participation In European Ambassador School Programme.

: 04/08/2019 - 12:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
prosperous_kildare.png

A Kildare school has been recognised for its participation in the European Parliament's the  European Ambassador School .

EPAS is now in its fourth year and 700 schools across the EU have completed the programme.  This year 60 secondary schools from all across Ireland are taking part.  

The programme aims to reach out to students and first-time voters, increasing awareness of Europe and citizenship at large.

St. Farnan's, in Prosperous, is among 14 schools taking part this year.

It has received an Ambassador Schools plaque and students were awarded certificates of participation.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!