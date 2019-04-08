Kildare School Honoured For Participation In European Ambassador School Programme.

A Kildare school has been recognised for its participation in the European Parliament's the European Ambassador School .

EPAS is now in its fourth year and 700 schools across the EU have completed the programme. This year 60 secondary schools from all across Ireland are taking part.

The programme aims to reach out to students and first-time voters, increasing awareness of Europe and citizenship at large.

St. Farnan's, in Prosperous, is among 14 schools taking part this year.

It has received an Ambassador Schools plaque and students were awarded certificates of participation.