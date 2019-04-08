The Night Shift

Listen: Cllr. "Amazed" KCC Didn't Make Contact With Councillors On Carton Avenue Issues.

: 04/08/2019 - 16:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

A councillor says she was "amazed" that Kildare County Council did not make contact with elected representatives about erecting election posters on Carton Avenue in Maynooth.

The developer had been in touch with residents of nearby estates on the matters.

And, Kildare County Council emailed a Code of Conduct for the historic avenue to councillors.

It did not, however, feature on the agenda for the Maynooth Municipal District meeting.

Sinn Fein Maynooth MD Cllr., Réada Cronin, says matters connected to the avenue caused consternation at the gathering.

monreadaevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

This second meeting will take place on Friday.

