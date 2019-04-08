The Night Shift

Listen: Barnier Says The EU Will Stand Behind Ireland Through Brexit.

: 04/08/2019 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The EU's Chief Brexit negotiator says Europe will stand fully behind Ireland through Brexit.

Michel Barnier has been speaking after meeting the Taoiseach in Dublin.

He says if there's a no deal Brexit this week no further deal will be done with the UK until the border issue is settled.

Michel Barnier is hopeful of some progress this week:

8/4/2019 Michel Barnier Arrives In lreland. L TO R. Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier with Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar wave as Barnier arrives at Government Buildings Dublin to discuss the Brexit crisis. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

