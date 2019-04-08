The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Girl Arrested Following Newborn's Death In Herefordshire.

: 04/08/2019 - 17:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
uk_map.png

In the UK,

A girl of 15 has been arrested after the death of a newborn baby.

Police in Herefordshire have since released her on bail while they investigate the suspected murder.

The infant was found dead by officers called to Ross-on-Wye, the weekend before last.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!