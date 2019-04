Jaguar Land Rover is shutting its plants across the UK for the next five days because of Brexit.

The decision by Britain's biggest carmaker was taken a few months ago to prepare for expected disruption after leaving the EU on the 29th of March - a date which has since changed to this Friday.

BMW's UK Mini and Rolls-Royce plants are also shutting this week, as is Peugeot's Vauxhall factory.