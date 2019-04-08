Listen: Harris Says Criticism Of His Handling Of CervicalCheck "Crass".

The Night Shift

Harris Says Criticism Of His Handling Of CervicalCheck "Crass".

Criticism of the Health Minister's handling of CervicalCheck has been described as 'crass' by Simon Harris.

The Minister has again defended his decision to offer free smear test re-checks in the wake of the scandal.

That was despite advice from the then head of CervicalCheck.

The extra tests have caused a large backlog in the system with almost 80,000 women waiting on results.

Simon Harris insists he wasn't made aware of any objections to the plan before making the decision:

