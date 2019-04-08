Hogan: EC Ready To Respond In The Event Of A No Deal Brexit.

The European Commission is ready to respond effectively and comprehensively when required in the event Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

That's according to the Agriculture Commissioner, Phil Hogan.

He has confirmed a package of measures will be available to support the agr-food sector, in the event there is a no-deal scenario.

State-aid rules will also be looked at as part of the EU's response to Brexit.

Commissioner Hogan insists the EU has planned well for the circumstances:

File image: Phil Hogan/RollingNews