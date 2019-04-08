The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Hogan: EC Ready To Respond In The Event Of A No Deal Brexit.

: 04/08/2019 - 17:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
phil_hogan_eu_ag_commissioner_26_04_18_rollingnews.jpg

The European Commission is ready to respond effectively and comprehensively when required in the event Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

That's according to the Agriculture Commissioner, Phil Hogan.

He has confirmed a package of measures will be available to support the agr-food sector, in the event there is a no-deal scenario.

State-aid rules will also be looked at as part of the EU's response to Brexit.

Commissioner Hogan insists the EU has planned well for the circumstances:

 

File image: Phil Hogan/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!