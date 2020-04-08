Listen: There Are Now 270 Covid 19 Clusters In Nursing Homes.

American Country

04/08/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The number of coronavirus clusters has risen to 270 with nursing homes making up almost a third of them.

Nationwide, there are now just over 5,700 confirmed cases of the virus.

Dublin has the most cases followed by Cork, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath.

Yesterday saw the highest daily death rate with 36 people losing their lives meaning 210 people have now died here from Covid 19.

Chair of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, Cillian De Gascun, believes we need to stick with restrictions until the numbers go down.

File image: RollingNews
 

