A Man Has Pleaded Guilty To The Manslaughter Of 39 People, Found Dead In A Lorry In Essex.

: 04/08/2020 - 15:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_1.jpg

A man from Northern Ireland has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people, who were found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex in England.

The victims, who were all from Vietnam, were discovered in a refrigerated container in Grays in October last year.

The driver, 25 year-old Maurice Robinson from Craigavon, County Armagh, has entered his plea at the Old Bailey in London.

He's one of five men on trial - though they're appearing remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

