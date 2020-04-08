A Man Has Pleaded Guilty To The Manslaughter Of 39 People, Found Dead In A Lorry In Essex.

A man from Northern Ireland has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people, who were found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex in England.

The victims, who were all from Vietnam, were discovered in a refrigerated container in Grays in October last year.

The driver, 25 year-old Maurice Robinson from Craigavon, County Armagh, has entered his plea at the Old Bailey in London.

He's one of five men on trial - though they're appearing remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

