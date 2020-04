A Kildare headquartered glass recycling company says it's preparing for an unprecedented increase in bottles at bring banks nationwide this weekend.

It's due to a combination of lockdown and a long weekend.

Glassco Recycling, based in Naas, is reminding people to adhere to social distancing guidelines while using bring banks.

David Farrelly, General Manager at Glassco, says there's been an increase in the use of bring banks since lockdown began:

Stock image: Shutterstock.