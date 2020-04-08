1.5 Million Cases Of Covid 19 Confirmed, Globally: 83.000 People Have Died.

There are now close to 1.5 million confirmed cases of Covid 19 across the globe.

The virus, which has spread to 184 countries, has claimed over 83,000 lives.

The US has had its most tragic 24 hours yet, with 1,800 deaths in one day.

In New York alone, 800 were recorded.

The city has more than 4,000 covid-related deaths.

The US has the highest number of confirmed cases worldwide, at 400,000 and nearly 13,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Globally confirmed cases stand at 1.4 million and 83,500 deaths.

Another 828 people have died in England to bring the death toll total to nearly 6-thousand 500.

There have been five more fatalities in Northern Ireland, with total deaths now at 78.

In Wales, 33 more people have died, and lockdown measures continue there next week.

Spain recorded its second daily fatalities increase in a row, after a week-long decline.

757 people died, bringing the death toll 14,555.

In China, where yesterday no new deaths were reported, 62 new cases have been recorded, and 2 more people have died.

Stock image: Shutterstock.