Two Gardai Needed Medical Treatment After Collision In Co. Louth.

: 04/08/2020 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two gardaí have had to receive medical treatment after being involved in a crash in Co Louth.

At around 4:30am this morning, their patrol car was in a collision with another vehicle in Drogheda.

A teenage boy has been arrested following the crash and investigations are ongoing.

