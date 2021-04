Kildare's 14 day Covid 19 incidence rate remains at 63 points above the state figure.

478 people in KIldare were diagnosed with the virus in the two weeks to April 6th.

The incidence rate in the county is 214.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The state rate is 151.6 and 7220 people across Ireland were diagnosed with Covid 19 in that period.

