The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man (30s) Hospitalised Following Stabbing In Newbridge.

: 08/04/2021 - 09:03
Author: Ciara Noble
garda_garda_logo.jpg

A man in his 30s has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Newbridge.

He was found with stab wounds on Thomas Street in the town, at approximately 7.30pm last night.

The man was taken to St James' Hospital in Dublin where his condition is believed to be serious, but stable.

Shortly after the incident another man, also in his 30s was arrested in the Newbridge area.

He is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Newbridge Gardaí on 045 431 212, or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

 

Image: An Garda Síochána Logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!