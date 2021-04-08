Man (30s) Hospitalised Following Stabbing In Newbridge.

A man in his 30s has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Newbridge.

He was found with stab wounds on Thomas Street in the town, at approximately 7.30pm last night.

The man was taken to St James' Hospital in Dublin where his condition is believed to be serious, but stable.

Shortly after the incident another man, also in his 30s was arrested in the Newbridge area.

He is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Newbridge Gardaí on 045 431 212, or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Image: An Garda Síochána Logo