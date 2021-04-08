The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: HSI Called On By Local Equestrian Operator To Explain Rationale Behind Move To Dublin From Kildare.

: 08/04/2021 - 10:20
Author: Ciara Noble
Reports from The Times Ireland revealed, Kieran Connors, who operates Orchard Lodge Stud in Calverstown, has written to Colm McCarthy, about the rationale of Horse Sport Ireland's move to Rathcoole.

Mr. McCarthy, an economist, was appointed by HSI to review its selection of Greenogue, in Rathcoole, as the new national centre of excellence.

Mr. Connors claims the move could be as costly for equestrian sport, as the FAI’s financing of the Lansdowne Road redevelopment.

The choice of Greenogue as the site, announced just before Christmas, caused local TDs & Senators to criticise the move.

In February, Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, claimed the agency's move came with a lack of transparency.

This morning, Kieran Connors discussed the issue on 'Kildare Today' with Clem Ryan:

kieranconnors_full.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

