Maynooth-Based 'Sentential Ltd' To Be Purchased By EML.

: 08/04/2021 - 10:35
Author: Ciara Noble
sentenial_logo.png

The Irish Times is reporting that Maynooth-based, 'Sentenial Ltd' is to be purchased by Australian payments company, EML.

The deal is believed to be worth approximately €110 million.

It's reported that the purchase will be made-up of a €70million upfront payment, with the remaining €40 million of an earn-out component.

According to Sentenial's website, the payment services company was formed in 2003.

Shareholders include former Minister for Finance, & Kildare native, Charlie McCreevy, and former Anglo Irish Bank executive Tiarnan O’Mahoney.

 

Image: Sentenial Ltd Logo

