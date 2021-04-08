Maynooth-Based 'Sentential Ltd' To Be Purchased By EML.

The Irish Times is reporting that Maynooth-based, 'Sentenial Ltd' is to be purchased by Australian payments company, EML.

The deal is believed to be worth approximately €110 million.

It's reported that the purchase will be made-up of a €70million upfront payment, with the remaining €40 million of an earn-out component.

According to Sentenial's website, the payment services company was formed in 2003.

Shareholders include former Minister for Finance, & Kildare native, Charlie McCreevy, and former Anglo Irish Bank executive Tiarnan O’Mahoney.

