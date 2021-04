In its first round of acquisitions, Solas Living, has acquired housing units Naas & Celbridge, that's according to the Irish Times.

The company was set-up in November 2020, and is focused on the supply of affordable rental homes.

The platform spent approximately €40 million on 157 units across both Co. Kildare & Dublin.

Solas Living's long-term plan is to invest more than €200 million, in new & refurbished homes.

Image: Pixabay