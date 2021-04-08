6 Patients Waiting On Trolleys At Naas General.

According to the INMO trolley watch figures, as of 8am today, 6 patients were waiting on trolleys in Naas General Hospital's emergency department.

Nationally, Limerick University Hospital had the highest figure of people waiting on trolleys in an E.D., at 49.

Co. Kildare's neighbouring county Laois' Midland Regional Hospital, in Portlaoise, had no patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore had 6 patients waiting on trolleys.

Image; Shutterstock