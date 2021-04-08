Listen: NIAC Meeting Regarding Age Restricitons To AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is meeting today and will look at possible age restrictions on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

It's after the European Medicines Agency found a possible link between the jab and rare blood clots - following incidents mainly involving young people.

Health officials say the benefits still outweigh any risks - and you're more likely to get a clot on a long haul flight.

The UK is going to offer under 30s an alternative vaccine.

Dr Mary Favier, former president of the Irish College of GPs, says that could be done here:

Image: AstraZeneca Logo