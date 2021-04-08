Listen: Naas General Car Park Earned Over €120,000 In 2020.

The HSE took in €5.2 million last year from fees at its hospitals' car parks.

According to figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, almost €1.3 million was earned from the car park at Cork University Hospital alone.

Here in Co. Kildare, Naas General Hospital car park, which is operated by the hospital, collected €122,585 in parking fees.

Elsewhere, in the Dublin Midlands group, the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore was paid €510,629 by a private operator.

The car park at Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, which is operated by the hospital, made €314,832.

