Listen: Stormont Assembly Meet To Discuss Last Night's Violence.

The Stormont Assembly met this morning to discuss the fallout of last night's violence, with widespread condemnation from all parties.

It comes just days from the 23rd anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement being signed.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, says it's supposed to prevent younger generations from being involved in violence of the past:

Former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, says politicians in the North should lead by example, and be aware of the consequences of airing their grievances on social media:

Image: Rolling News