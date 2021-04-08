Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Stormont Assembly Meet To Discuss Last Night's Violence.

: 08/04/2021 - 16:14
Author: Ciara Noble
stormont_12_02_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Stormont Assembly met this morning to discuss the fallout of last night's violence, with widespread condemnation from all parties.

It comes just days from the 23rd anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement being signed.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, says it's supposed to prevent younger generations from being involved in violence of the past:

michelle_o_neill_2.mp3, by Ciara Noble

Former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, says politicians in the North should lead by example, and be aware of the consequences of airing their grievances on social media:

bertie.mp3, by Ciara Noble

Image: Rolling News

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!