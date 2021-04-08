Across The Years

Listen Back: Tuam Mother & Baby Home PRO On Lack Of Progress On Accessing Birth Records Of Adoptees.

: 08/04/2021 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Noble
Activist & PRO of the Tuam Mother & Baby Home Alliance, Breeda Murphy, confirmed there has been no progress with survivors gaining access to their birth certificates.

The Adoption (Information & Tracing) Bill 2021, is yet to come before the Oireachtas, delayed due to legal changes of the bill itself.

Children's Minister, Roderic O'Gorman has previously noted the bill will take a different approach, using GDPR rules.

In her interview on 'Kildare Today' this morning, Breeda notes in previous legislation, privacy rights of the mother were considered to be of more importance, than those of the children.

Breeda discussed her own ancestry research, which led to her finding relative David.

David was unable to answer how they were related as he had no access to his birth certificate.

Listen back to this morning's interview here:

breeda_murphy.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

 

