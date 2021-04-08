HSI Reveal Reason Of Retaining Economist To Review Selection Of New Site In Rathcoole.

The Board of Horse Sport Ireland, in reply to queries by KFM, revealed the reason behind the retention of economist, Colm McCarthy, to review the selection of Greenogue, in Rathcoole, as the new national centre of excellence.

The HSI Board did so "to advise as to the economic and commercial balance of the planned move, noting the current societal context, and the unrealised funding requests made of our Government partners previously. This Report was part of the due diligence and corporate governance journey for this project taking cognisance that Horse Sport Ireland has public interest element in their delivery of services. The report considered a range of matters, including the commercial elements, the location given Horse Sport Ireland is 32 county body."

Horse Sport Ireland added that the agency was in the final stages of "the legal phases" of leasing the Greenogue facility.

HSI confirmed they began using the centre on 1st March.

This weekend the venue will be host to the Irish Para-Olympic trials for Tokyo.

Kieran Connors, who operator of Orchard Lodge Stud in Calverstown, has written to Colm McCarthy, about the rationale of Horse Sport Ireland's move to Rathcoole.

Mr. Connors claims the move could be as costly for equestrian sport, as the FAI’s financing of the Lansdowne Road redevelopment.

The choice of Greenogue as the site, announced just before Christmas, caused local TDs & Senators to criticise the move.

In February, Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, claimed the agency's move came with a lack of transparency.

Image: Horse Sport Ireland Logo