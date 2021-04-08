Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

HSI Reveal Reason Of Retaining Economist To Review Selection Of New Site In Rathcoole.

: 08/04/2021 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Noble
horse_sport_ireland_logo.jpg

The Board of Horse Sport Ireland, in reply to queries by KFM, revealed the reason behind the retention of economist, Colm McCarthy, to review the selection of Greenogue, in Rathcoole, as the new national centre of excellence.

The HSI Board did so "to advise as to the economic and commercial balance of the planned move, noting the current societal context, and the unrealised funding requests made of our Government partners previously. This Report was part of the due diligence and corporate governance journey for this project taking cognisance that Horse Sport Ireland has public interest element in their delivery of services. The report considered a range of matters, including the commercial elements, the location given Horse Sport Ireland is 32 county body."

Horse Sport Ireland added that the agency was in the final stages of "the legal phases" of leasing the Greenogue facility.

HSI confirmed they began using the centre on 1st March.

This weekend the venue will be host to the Irish Para-Olympic trials for Tokyo.

Kieran Connors, who operator of Orchard Lodge Stud in Calverstown, has written to Colm McCarthy, about the rationale of Horse Sport Ireland's move to Rathcoole.

Mr. Connors claims the move could be as costly for equestrian sport, as the FAI’s financing of the Lansdowne Road redevelopment.

The choice of Greenogue as the site, announced just before Christmas, caused local TDs & Senators to criticise the move.

In February, Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, claimed the agency's move came with a lack of transparency.

 

Image: Horse Sport Ireland Logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!