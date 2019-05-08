The Eleven To Two Show

1 Killed, Several Critically Injured In US School Shooting.

: 05/08/2019 - 10:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A US school shooting just miles from the site of the Columbine massacre 20 years ago has left one 18-year-old dead.

Several others are in a critical condition after two students walked into classrooms and opened fire in a Denver suburb.

Both gunmen are in custody.
 

