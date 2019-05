Gardai say investigations in to an assault in Newbridge are continuing.

A man was walking on Station Road in the town on Saturday at 1.15pm.

He was struck in the head by one male, and possibily by a second male and a female.

Garda Sean O'Mahoney says the man was treated for a suspected broken jaw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Newbridge on 045-431-212.