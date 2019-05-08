The Eleven To Two Show

New Speed Limit In Effect On Parts Of The Naas-Newbridge Dual Carriageway.

: 05/08/2019 - 11:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alert_generic_1.png

A new, temporary, speed limit comes in to effect on sections of the Naas/Newbridge Dual carriageway today.

A 50 kilometre per hour limit is now in force from just before the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout to just after Ladytown cross.

Whilst a 60 kilometre per hour limit is in effect on the west to east crossings at the roundabout at the cross roads.

The limits are in effect until November 7th.

Kildare County Council notes:

First Schedule
Roads in respect of which a Road Works Speed Limit Order of 50 kilometres per hour is prescribed;

A section of the R445 in the townlands of Ladytown and Newhall
• between a point approx. 400 metres east of Ladytown Cross to a point approx. 200 metres west of the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout.
• between a point approx. 360 metres west of the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout to a point approx. 180 metres east of Ladytown Cross

Second Schedule
Roads in respect of which a Road Works Speed Limit of 60 kilometres per hour is prescribed; A section of the R445 in the townlands of Ladytown and Newhall

•Part of the R445 from a point approx. 200 metres west of Ladytown Cross to a point approximately 400 metres east of Ladytown Cross and from a point approximately 200 metres west of Bundle of Sticks Roundabout to the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout.
*Part of the R445 between a point 180 metres west of the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout to a point approx. 360 metres west of Bundle of Sticks Roundabout.

 

