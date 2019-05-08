K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Midlands Disability Service Provider Demands Meeting With Health Minister To Discuss Under-Funding Crisis.

: 05/08/2019 - 15:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_harris_10_01_2018_rolling_news.jpg

A group which provides disability services in the midlands region is demanding a meeting with the Health Minister to discuss what its calling an "underfunding crisis".

St Christopher's Disability Services says it can barely maintain services and needs an additional 2 million euro in funding a year.

The group says it wouldn't be in this situation if the state's finances had been better managed.

In a statement, the association says it's taking action following similar moves by the Rehab group, which claimed it would have to issue a notice of termination due to funding issues.

 

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!