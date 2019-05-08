Midlands Disability Service Provider Demands Meeting With Health Minister To Discuss Under-Funding Crisis.

A group which provides disability services in the midlands region is demanding a meeting with the Health Minister to discuss what its calling an "underfunding crisis".

St Christopher's Disability Services says it can barely maintain services and needs an additional 2 million euro in funding a year.

The group says it wouldn't be in this situation if the state's finances had been better managed.

In a statement, the association says it's taking action following similar moves by the Rehab group, which claimed it would have to issue a notice of termination due to funding issues.

