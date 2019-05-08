Listen: Superintendents Demand Clairy On GSCO Chair Comments.

The Association of Garda Superintendents, meeting in Kildare, says it would like clarity on comments that suggest the force could be accused of corruption for carrying out internal investigations.

The garda watchdog says its troubled that gardai are conducting criminal investigations into its own members without the knowledge or participation of GSOC.

Chairperson Mary Ellen Ring told the Oireachtas Justice Committee GSOC had become aware of some allegations against officers through the media.

President of the Association of Garda Superintendents Supt. Noel Cunningham, speaking at the conference in Naas, says the comments don't make sense;

File image: RollingNews